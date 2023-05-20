Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC cut its stake in shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Get Rating) by 7.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 83,626 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 6,928 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Dover worth $11,324,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DOV. Trust Co. of Vermont grew its position in shares of Dover by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 5,029 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $681,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Insight Folios Inc grew its holdings in Dover by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Insight Folios Inc now owns 2,432 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $329,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Dover by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,961 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in shares of Dover by 47.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 244 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA lifted its position in shares of Dover by 2.6% during the third quarter. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA now owns 3,096 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. 85.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on DOV. Bank of America upped their price objective on Dover from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $174.00 price objective on shares of Dover in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Dover from $175.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Dover from $176.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Dover from $144.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $162.31.

Dover Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of Dover stock opened at $139.47 on Friday. Dover Co. has a 1-year low of $114.49 and a 1-year high of $160.66. The company has a market capitalization of $19.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.60, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.35. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $143.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $143.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

Dover (NYSE:DOV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.94. Dover had a net margin of 12.51% and a return on equity of 28.27%. The business had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.90 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Dover Co. will post 8.99 EPS for the current year.

Dover Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.505 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. Dover’s payout ratio is 26.93%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Brad M. Cerepak sold 34,972 shares of Dover stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.25, for a total transaction of $5,009,739.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 73,878 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,583,023.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Dover

Dover Corp. operates as a manufacturer and solutions provider delivering innovative equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Products, Clean Energy and Fueling, Imaging and Identification, Pumps and Process Solutions, and Climate and Sustainability Technologies.

Featured Stories

