Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC Sells 1,952 Shares of EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC decreased its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,088 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 1,952 shares during the quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC owned approximately 0.06% of EPAM Systems worth $10,844,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 99.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 3,456 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,133,000 after acquiring an additional 1,722 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp raised its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 154.0% in the fourth quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 11,408 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,739,000 after purchasing an additional 6,916 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 17,348 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $5,686,000 after buying an additional 1,287 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 53.8% during the 4th quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 29,248 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $9,586,000 after buying an additional 10,230 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,617 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $6,858,000 after buying an additional 327 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.29% of the company’s stock.

Get EPAM Systems alerts:

EPAM Systems Stock Performance

EPAM Systems stock opened at $247.50 on Friday. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $223.65 and a 52-week high of $462.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.15 and a quick ratio of 4.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $273.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $314.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.56.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EPAM Systems ( NYSE:EPAM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The information technology services provider reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.48. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. EPAM Systems had a net margin of 8.88% and a return on equity of 19.60%. As a group, analysts anticipate that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post 8.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on EPAM. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $391.00 target price on shares of EPAM Systems in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of EPAM Systems from $410.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of EPAM Systems in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup lowered their price target on EPAM Systems from $430.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Cowen downgraded EPAM Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $390.00 to $370.00 in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $386.15.

EPAM Systems Company Profile

(Get Rating)

EPAM Systems, Inc engages in the provision of software product development and digital platform engineering services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, and Russia. The company was founded by Leonid Lozner and Arkadiy Dobkin in 1993 and is headquartered in Newtown, PA.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for EPAM Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EPAM Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.