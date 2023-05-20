Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Buys New Shares in Unisys Co. (NYSE:UIS)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Unisys Co. (NYSE:UIS – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 24,775 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $127,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of UIS. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Unisys by 76.7% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,761 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 1,633 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its position in Unisys by 18.3% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 12,176 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 1,887 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in Unisys by 83.1% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,965 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 2,253 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in Unisys by 328.4% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,333 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 2,555 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in Unisys by 152.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,690 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 2,831 shares during the period. 97.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Unisys

In related news, Director Matthew J. Desch purchased 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.87 per share, for a total transaction of $193,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at $193,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Unisys Price Performance

UIS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Maxim Group cut Unisys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Unisys in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.00.

UIS stock opened at $4.43 on Friday. Unisys Co. has a 1 year low of $3.05 and a 1 year high of $14.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.08, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.65. The firm has a market cap of $302.41 million, a P/E ratio of -1.34 and a beta of 0.69.

Unisys (NYSE:UIS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.52. Unisys had a negative return on equity of 346.33% and a negative net margin of 10.93%. The company had revenue of $557.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $533.73 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.51 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Unisys Company Profile

Unisys Corp. is an information technology solutions company that delivers successful outcomes for the most demanding businesses and governments. The firm offers digital workplace solutions, cloud and infrastructure solutions, enterprise computing solutions and business process solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Digital Workplace Solutions (DWS), Cloud & Infrastructure Solutions (C&I), and Enterprise Computing Solutions (ECS).

Recommended Stories

