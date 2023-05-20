Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC Reduces Stock Position in The AES Co. (NYSE:AES)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC cut its stake in The AES Co. (NYSE:AES – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 384,338 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 23,671 shares during the quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC owned about 0.06% of AES worth $11,054,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AES during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in AES in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Tsfg LLC purchased a new position in shares of AES during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in shares of AES in the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of AES by 27.5% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,313 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.46% of the company’s stock.

AES opened at $20.81 on Friday. The AES Co. has a 12 month low of $18.62 and a 12 month high of $29.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.23. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $23.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.76. The company has a market cap of $13.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.94.

AES ( NYSE:AES Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $3.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.84 billion. AES had a negative net margin of 3.59% and a positive return on equity of 38.46%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.21 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that The AES Co. will post 1.72 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 1st were paid a dividend of $0.1659 per share. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 28th. AES’s payout ratio is -80.49%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on AES shares. StockNews.com lowered AES from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of AES from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. TheStreet cut shares of AES from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Wolfe Research cut shares of AES from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on shares of AES from $30.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AES currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.30.

The AES Corp. engages in the provision of power generation and utility services through its renewable and thermal generation facilities and distribution businesses. It operates through the following segments: U.S. and Utilities Strategic Business Unit (SBU), South America SBU, MCAC SBU, Eurasia SBU. The U.S.

