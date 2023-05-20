Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC Boosts Stake in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC grew its stake in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP – Get Rating) by 3,658.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 133,761 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 130,202 shares during the quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC owned about 0.06% of Targa Resources worth $9,831,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in shares of Targa Resources by 122.9% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 350 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Targa Resources in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Targa Resources during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Targa Resources by 199.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 1,507 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,003 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Targa Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $56,000. 88.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Targa Resources alerts:

Targa Resources Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE TRGP opened at $70.22 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.87 billion, a PE ratio of 18.19 and a beta of 2.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.66. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $72.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $73.11. Targa Resources Corp. has a 1 year low of $55.56 and a 1 year high of $80.40.

Targa Resources Increases Dividend

Targa Resources ( NYSE:TRGP Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The pipeline company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.09. Targa Resources had a net margin of 5.43% and a return on equity of 24.05%. The business had revenue of $4.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.38 billion. On average, research analysts predict that Targa Resources Corp. will post 5.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 28th were issued a $0.50 dividend. This is a positive change from Targa Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 27th. Targa Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.81%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on TRGP. Capital One Financial reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Targa Resources in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Truist Financial upped their target price on Targa Resources from $90.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday. Scotiabank assumed coverage on Targa Resources in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $115.00 target price for the company. Raymond James boosted their price target on Targa Resources from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on Targa Resources from $95.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Targa Resources has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.27.

Targa Resources Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Targa Resources Corp. provides midstream natural gas and natural gas liquids services. It also provides gathering, storing, and terminaling crude oil, and storing, terminaling, and selling refined petroleum products. It operates through the following business segments: Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Targa Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Targa Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.