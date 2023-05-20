Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC Decreases Stock Position in Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC cut its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 334,075 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,984 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC’s holdings in Invitation Homes were worth $9,902,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp purchased a new stake in Invitation Homes during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Quent Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invitation Homes by 115.4% in the 3rd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 911 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd grew its position in Invitation Homes by 848.0% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 2,103 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in Invitation Homes by 29,250.0% during the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 2,925 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC increased its holdings in Invitation Homes by 66.7% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 1,570 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Invitation Homes stock opened at $33.53 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $20.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.04, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $32.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Invitation Homes Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.52 and a twelve month high of $40.20.

Invitation Homes ( NYSE:INVH Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $579.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $566.68 million. Invitation Homes had a return on equity of 3.98% and a net margin of 17.88%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Invitation Homes Inc. will post 1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 10th will be given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 9th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.10%. Invitation Homes’s dividend payout ratio is currently 155.22%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on INVH. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Invitation Homes in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $33.50 price objective for the company. Mizuho upped their price target on Invitation Homes from $32.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on Invitation Homes from $39.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.91.

Invitation Homes, Inc engages in the acquisition, renovation, leasing, and operation of single-family homes as rental properties, including single-family homes in planned unit developments. Its services include property management, selection of homes, maintenance program, and online payment. The company was founded by Marcus Ridgway, Dallas Tanner, and Brad Greiwe in 2012 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

