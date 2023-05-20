CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) Shares Sold by Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC lessened its position in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 114,238 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 7,433 shares during the quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC’s holdings in CF Industries were worth $9,733,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 83.1% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,971,287 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $167,954,000 after acquiring an additional 894,857 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 48.5% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,716,450 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $165,208,000 after purchasing an additional 560,800 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of CF Industries by 4.8% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,789,927 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,134,783,000 after buying an additional 544,263 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 316.3% during the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 482,822 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $46,472,000 after buying an additional 366,839 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clean Energy Transition LLP raised its position in CF Industries by 297.2% during the first quarter. Clean Energy Transition LLP now owns 441,796 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $45,531,000 after buying an additional 330,581 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.94% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on CF. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on CF Industries from $79.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Scotiabank raised shares of CF Industries from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of CF Industries from $125.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of CF Industries from $109.00 to $102.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on CF Industries from $104.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, CF Industries currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $94.71.

CF Industries Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CF opened at $66.22 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a 50-day moving average of $71.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $85.00. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $63.45 and a fifty-two week high of $119.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 4.46 and a quick ratio of 3.97.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $2.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.22. CF Industries had a return on equity of 42.23% and a net margin of 29.26%. The firm had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.21 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 8.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CF Industries Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.42%. CF Industries’s payout ratio is presently 10.70%.

About CF Industries

CF Industries Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of nitrogen fertilizer. The firm owns and operates nitrogen plants and serves agricultural and industrial customers through its distribution system. It operates through following segments: Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other.

