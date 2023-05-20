MFS Intermediate Income Trust (NYSE:MIN) Stock Holdings Lessened by Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. reduced its holdings in MFS Intermediate Income Trust (NYSE:MIN – Get Rating) by 73.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 36,562 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 99,855 shares during the quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.’s holdings in MFS Intermediate Income Trust were worth $101,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new position in shares of MFS Intermediate Income Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in MFS Intermediate Income Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Creative Planning bought a new stake in MFS Intermediate Income Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Shaker Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in MFS Intermediate Income Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in MFS Intermediate Income Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $62,000. 42.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get MFS Intermediate Income Trust alerts:

MFS Intermediate Income Trust Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:MIN opened at $2.75 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.81. MFS Intermediate Income Trust has a fifty-two week low of $2.66 and a fifty-two week high of $3.05.

MFS Intermediate Income Trust Increases Dividend

MFS Intermediate Income Trust Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $0.0214 per share. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.35%. This is an increase from MFS Intermediate Income Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 16th.

(Get Rating)

MFS Intermediate Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It primarily invests in debt instruments. The fund seeks to benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays Intermediate U.S.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MFS Intermediate Income Trust (NYSE:MIN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for MFS Intermediate Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MFS Intermediate Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.