Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) Stock Holdings Reduced by Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 66,862 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,055 shares during the quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Mid-America Apartment Communities worth $10,497,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MAA. Cibc World Markets Corp lifted its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 50,792 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,974,000 after purchasing an additional 1,786 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. raised its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 1,210 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $190,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 499,849 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $78,472,000 after buying an additional 44,957 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 53,167 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,864,000 after buying an additional 5,770 shares during the period. Finally, Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC grew its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC now owns 18,235 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,863,000 after buying an additional 1,060 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MAA stock opened at $148.18 on Friday. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a 1 year low of $138.68 and a 1 year high of $190.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $149.06 and its 200-day moving average is $156.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.00, a PEG ratio of 8.11 and a beta of 0.77.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, July 14th will be issued a $1.40 dividend. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 13th. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio is 98.25%.

In other news, EVP Melanie Carpenter sold 480 shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.21, for a total transaction of $72,100.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,669 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,503,850.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

MAA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $156.50 price objective for the company. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $185.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $178.00 to $159.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $137.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $169.30.

Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the operation, acquisition, and development of apartment communities. It operates through the following segments: Same Store Communities and Non-Same Store and Other. The Same Store Communities segment focuses on communities that the company has owned.

