Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Takes $97,000 Position in 908 Devices Inc. (NASDAQ:MASS)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of 908 Devices Inc. (NASDAQ:MASS – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 12,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $97,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of 908 Devices by 30.5% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 1,744 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in 908 Devices by 7.6% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 36,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $698,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in 908 Devices by 55.4% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 11,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 4,275 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in 908 Devices by 50.1% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 18,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after acquiring an additional 6,185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in 908 Devices by 6.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 891,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,938,000 after acquiring an additional 52,839 shares in the last quarter. 80.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

908 Devices stock opened at $8.19 on Friday. 908 Devices Inc. has a one year low of $5.69 and a one year high of $26.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.76 and a 200 day moving average of $9.02.

908 Devices ( NASDAQ:MASS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $9.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.65 million. 908 Devices had a negative net margin of 76.37% and a negative return on equity of 19.08%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.30) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that 908 Devices Inc. will post -1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Stephens assumed coverage on 908 Devices in a report on Monday, February 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock.

908 Devices Inc, a commercial-stage technology company, provides various purpose-built handheld and desktop mass spectrometry (Mass Spec) devices to interrogate unknown and invisible materials in life sciences research, bioprocessing, industrial biotech, forensics, and adjacent markets. The company's products include MX908, a handheld, battery-powered, and Mass Spec device that is designed for rapid analysis of gas, liquid, and solid materials of unknown identity; Rebel, a small desktop analyzer that provides real-time information on the extracellular environment in bioprocesses; and ZipChip solution, a plug-and-play, high-resolution separation platform that optimizes Mass Spec sample analysis.

