Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC Reduces Holdings in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC reduced its stake in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 196,448 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 11,531 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC’s holdings in Equity Residential were worth $11,590,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EQR. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Equity Residential by 32.2% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 776 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. Commerce Bank boosted its stake in shares of Equity Residential by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 13,589 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $913,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Equity Residential by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 5,961 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $400,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its position in Equity Residential by 0.9% in the first quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 22,740 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,045,000 after buying an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Equity Residential by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 46,877 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,151,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. 82.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Equity Residential alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Equity Residential news, Director Mark S. Shapiro sold 42,435 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.91, for a total transaction of $2,627,150.85. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $773,689.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 2.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Equity Residential Trading Up 0.2 %

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on EQR shares. Citigroup raised their price target on Equity Residential from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Equity Residential from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Equity Residential from $72.00 to $68.00 in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Equity Residential in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $62.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Equity Residential in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.18.

Shares of EQR stock opened at $61.45 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.53. Equity Residential has a 1 year low of $54.60 and a 1 year high of $80.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market cap of $23.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.81.

Equity Residential Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 27th were paid a $0.6625 dividend. This is an increase from Equity Residential’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.31%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 24th. Equity Residential’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 109.05%.

About Equity Residential

(Get Rating)

Equity Residential operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, development, and management of rental apartment properties, which includes the generation of rental and other related income through the leasing of apartment units to residents. The company was founded by Robert H.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Equity Residential Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equity Residential and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.