Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC Sells 10,171 Shares of CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC cut its position in shares of CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 167,028 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 10,171 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC owned approximately 0.06% of CMS Energy worth $10,578,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covington Capital Management bought a new position in shares of CMS Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Motco bought a new position in CMS Energy during the third quarter valued at $29,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new position in shares of CMS Energy in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 1,614.6% in the 4th quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 823 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 775 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its position in shares of CMS Energy by 23.1% during the 4th quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 975 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.16% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at CMS Energy

In related news, SVP Brian F. Rich sold 4,000 shares of CMS Energy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.72, for a total value of $246,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 91,927 shares in the company, valued at $5,673,734.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Brandon J. Hofmeister sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $75,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 62,881 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,772,860. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Brian F. Rich sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.72, for a total value of $246,880.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 91,927 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,673,734.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,500 shares of company stock valued at $396,880. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CMS Energy Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSE CMS opened at $58.63 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $17.10 billion, a PE ratio of 25.16, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.36. CMS Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $52.41 and a 12 month high of $71.97. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $61.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.32 billion. CMS Energy had a net margin of 8.09% and a return on equity of 9.59%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.20 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that CMS Energy Co. will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current year.

CMS Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 5th will be issued a $0.4875 dividend. This represents a $1.95 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 4th. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 83.69%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on CMS shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of CMS Energy from $70.00 to $64.00 in a report on Friday. Guggenheim cut their target price on CMS Energy from $68.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Bank of America upgraded CMS Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $68.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CMS Energy in a research report on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of CMS Energy from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, CMS Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $67.56.

CMS Energy Company Profile

CMS Energy Corp. engages in the provision of electric and natural gas activities. It operates through the following business segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, and NorthStar Clean Energy. The Electric Utility segment focuses on generation, purchase, distribution, and sale of electricity. The Gas Utility segment includes purchase, transmission, storage, distribution, and sale of natural gas.

Further Reading

