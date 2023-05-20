Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) Shares Sold by Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC trimmed its position in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Get Rating) by 13.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 127,689 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,003 shares during the quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC’s holdings in Teradyne were worth $11,154,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TER. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in Teradyne by 264.2% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 448 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in Teradyne by 52.1% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the period. Edge Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in Teradyne in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in Teradyne by 47.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 590 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tobam acquired a new stake in shares of Teradyne during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.05% of the company’s stock.

TER has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Teradyne from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, May 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on Teradyne in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Teradyne from $92.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Northland Securities dropped their price objective on Teradyne from $97.00 to $87.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Teradyne from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $90.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Monday, April 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.65.

In related news, Director Mercedes Johnson sold 750 shares of Teradyne stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $75,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,487 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,748,700. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, insider Richard John Burns sold 1,093 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.95, for a total value of $99,408.35. Following the sale, the insider now owns 17,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,561,429.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Mercedes Johnson sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $75,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,748,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:TER opened at $97.10 on Friday. Teradyne, Inc. has a 52-week low of $67.81 and a 52-week high of $112.06. The stock has a market cap of $15.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.55, a PEG ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 1.54. The business has a fifty day moving average of $98.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $99.29.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.13. Teradyne had a net margin of 21.12% and a return on equity of 26.88%. The firm had revenue of $617.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $603.03 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.98 earnings per share. Teradyne’s quarterly revenue was down 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Teradyne, Inc. will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 24th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 23rd. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.58%.

Teradyne, Inc engages in the development and sale of automatic test systems. It operates through the following business segments: Semiconductor Test, System Test, Robotics, Wireless Test, and Corporate. The Semiconductor Test segment designs, manufactures, and markets semiconductor test products and services.

