IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) Stock Position Reduced by Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC cut its stake in shares of IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 43,379 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,708 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC owned about 0.06% of IDEX worth $9,905,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in IDEX by 120.3% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 141 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. General Partner Inc. purchased a new position in IDEX during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in IDEX during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Covington Capital Management grew its position in IDEX by 120.7% during the third quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 331 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in IDEX by 1,277.1% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 482 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. 96.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get IDEX alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have issued reports on IEX. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of IDEX from $252.00 to $243.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of IDEX from $242.00 to $246.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of IDEX from $227.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of IDEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their target price on shares of IDEX from $225.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, IDEX has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $236.17.

IDEX Stock Down 0.1 %

IEX opened at $204.99 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $215.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $225.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 3.10. IDEX Co. has a twelve month low of $172.18 and a twelve month high of $246.23. The firm has a market cap of $15.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.55, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.00.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $845.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $818.87 million. IDEX had a net margin of 17.91% and a return on equity of 21.14%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.96 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that IDEX Co. will post 8.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IDEX Company Profile

(Get Rating)

IDEX Corp. engages in the provision of engineering solutions. It operates through the following segments: Fluid and Metering Technologies, Health and Science Technologies, and Fire and Safety or Diversified Products. The Fluid and Metering Technologies segment is involved in the design, production, and distribution of displacement pumps, valves, flow meters, injectors, and fluid-handling pump modules and systems.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for IDEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.