Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Takes $106,000 Position in Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:WOOF)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:WOOF – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 11,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $106,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of WOOF. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Petco Health and Wellness by 71.2% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 34,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after buying an additional 14,371 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Petco Health and Wellness in the first quarter valued at $349,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Petco Health and Wellness by 422.9% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,451,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,416,000 after buying an additional 1,174,228 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new stake in Petco Health and Wellness in the first quarter valued at $265,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Petco Health and Wellness in the first quarter valued at $25,000. 62.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on WOOF shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Petco Health and Wellness in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Petco Health and Wellness from $14.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Petco Health and Wellness from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of Petco Health and Wellness from $17.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Petco Health and Wellness from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Petco Health and Wellness presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $11.75.

In related news, CEO Ron Coughlin purchased 61,040 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.27 per share, for a total transaction of $504,800.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 618,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,113,481.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of WOOF opened at $9.70 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.51 and its 200-day moving average is $10.10. Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.59 and a 12 month high of $17.17. The firm has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 22nd. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.04). Petco Health and Wellness had a net margin of 1.50% and a return on equity of 6.57%. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. Equities analysts expect that Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. will post 0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc, a health and wellness company, focuses on enhancing the lives of pets, pet parents, and its Petco partners. The company provides veterinary care, grooming, training, tele-health, and Vital Care and pet health insurance services, as well as veterinary services through Vetco mobile clinics.

