11,191 Shares in PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PMVP) Acquired by Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PMVP – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 11,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $97,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bayesian Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bayesian Capital Management LP now owns 18,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 8,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 1,055 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after acquiring an additional 1,109 shares in the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P lifted its position in shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 21,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 1,494 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on PMVP shares. HC Wainwright cut their target price on shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals from $36.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals from $28.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd.

Shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $5.65 on Friday. PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.84 and a twelve month high of $18.12. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.39.

PMV Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PMVP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.01. On average, equities analysts forecast that PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a precision oncology company, engages in the discovery and development of small molecule and tumor-agnostic therapies for p53 mutations in cancer. The company's lead product candidate is PC14586, a small molecule that corrects a p53 protein containing the Y220C mutation and restores wild-type p53 function.

