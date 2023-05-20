Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Takes $122,000 Position in HireRight Holdings Co. (NYSE:HRT)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in HireRight Holdings Co. (NYSE:HRT – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 10,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $122,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. owned 0.36% of HireRight at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Gabelli Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of HireRight in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,013,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in HireRight by 27.4% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 1,503 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in HireRight by 56.4% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 134,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,045,000 after purchasing an additional 48,355 shares during the period. Stone Point Capital LLC grew its holdings in HireRight by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Stone Point Capital LLC now owns 18,463,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,976,000 after purchasing an additional 62,257 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in HireRight by 128.4% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 8,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 4,610 shares during the period. 12.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE HRT opened at $10.21 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.79 million, a PE ratio of -40.84 and a beta of 0.17. HireRight Holdings Co. has a 1 year low of $6.88 and a 1 year high of $18.66. The business’s 50-day moving average is $10.42 and its 200 day moving average is $10.97.

HireRight ( NYSE:HRT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $175.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $171.03 million.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on HRT shares. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on HireRight from $12.00 to $11.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. StockNews.com lowered HireRight from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of HireRight in a report on Friday, March 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on HireRight from $15.60 to $13.80 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on HireRight from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.98.

In other HireRight news, major shareholder Rjc Gis Holdings Llc sold 320,600 shares of HireRight stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.83, for a total transaction of $3,472,098.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,121,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $109,617,956.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders have sold 2,062,077 shares of company stock valued at $21,950,898. 13.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

HireRight Holdings Corporation provides technology-driven workforce risk management and compliance solutions worldwide. The company offers background screening, verification, identification, monitoring, and drug and health screening services for customers. It provides its services through software and data platform that integrates into its customers' human capital management systems enabling workflows for workforce hiring, onboarding, and monitoring.

