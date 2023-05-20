Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Purchases New Position in Inotiv, Inc. (NASDAQ:NOTV)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Inotiv, Inc. (NASDAQ:NOTV – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 24,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $121,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in Inotiv by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 8,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 796 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Inotiv by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 1,136 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its stake in shares of Inotiv by 30.8% during the 2nd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 7,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 1,678 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of Inotiv during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Inotiv by 58.5% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 8,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after acquiring an additional 3,103 shares in the last quarter. 52.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, COO John Gregory Beattie bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.99 per share, with a total value of $34,950.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief operating officer now owns 63,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $445,927.05. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Inotiv news, insider John E. Sagartz bought 5,100 shares of Inotiv stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.91 per share, with a total value of $25,041.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 692,047 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,397,950.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO John Gregory Beattie bought 5,000 shares of Inotiv stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.99 per share, with a total value of $34,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 63,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $445,927.05. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 5.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NOTV opened at $6.60 on Friday. Inotiv, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.64 and a twelve month high of $27.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.18 and a 200-day moving average of $6.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $169.16 million, a P/E ratio of -0.49 and a beta of 2.48.

Inotiv, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical development company, which engages in the provision of drug discovery, development services, and analytical instruments. The firm operates through the following business segments: Research Services and Research Products. The Research Services segment provides screening and pharmacological testing, preclinical safety testing, formulation development, regulatory compliance, and quality control testing.

