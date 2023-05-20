Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Buys Shares of 11,533 ZimVie Inc. (NASDAQ:ZIMV)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of ZimVie Inc. (NASDAQ:ZIMV – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 11,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $108,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in ZimVie during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in ZimVie during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in ZimVie during the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in ZimVie during the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of ZimVie during the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. 74.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Sally Crawford acquired 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.60 per share, with a total value of $224,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 40,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $224,711.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other ZimVie news, Director Sally Crawford purchased 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.60 per share, with a total value of $224,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,711.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Vafa Jamali acquired 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.58 per share, for a total transaction of $111,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 137,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $765,983.34. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 72,500 shares of company stock valued at $410,600. Insiders own 3.01% of the company’s stock.

ZIMV stock opened at $10.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.57. ZimVie Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.05 and a 52-week high of $25.21. The company has a 50-day moving average of $7.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.74.

ZimVie (NASDAQ:ZIMV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $229.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $237.15 million. ZimVie had a negative net margin of 7.55% and a positive return on equity of 5.53%. Equities analysts anticipate that ZimVie Inc. will post 0.48 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of ZimVie from $5.00 to $7.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th.

ZimVie Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and delivers a portfolio of products and solutions designed to treat a range of spine pathologies, and support dental tooth replacement and restoration procedures worldwide. It offers dental implant systems, prosthetic and abutment products, surgical instrumentation, and kits; bone grafts, barrier membranes, allografts, and collagen wound care products; intraoral scanners; and virtual treatment planning services, guided surgery solutions, CAD/CAM workflow systems, and patient-specific restorative components and intra-oral scanners, as well as spinal fusion implants and instrumentation for various spinal procedures, biologics, and bone healing technologies.

