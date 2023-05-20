Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Buys New Shares in GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:GGN)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:GGN – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 31,386 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $114,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Formidable Asset Management LLC grew its position in GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 1,904,295 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $6,913,000 after buying an additional 119,683 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its holdings in GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust by 10.2% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 977,797 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,217,000 after purchasing an additional 90,732 shares during the last quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC lifted its holdings in GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust by 34.6% during the third quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC now owns 699,867 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,470,000 after purchasing an additional 179,795 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust by 2.4% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 549,798 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,808,000 after purchasing an additional 12,911 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,428,000.

GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust Price Performance

Shares of GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust stock opened at $3.73 on Friday. GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust has a 12-month low of $3.06 and a 12-month high of $4.07.

GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust Company Profile

GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund invests in stocks of companies principally engaged in the gold and natural resources industries including companies principally engaged in the exploration, mining, fabrication, processing, distribution, or trading of gold, or the financing, managing and controlling, or operating of companies engaged in gold related activities.

