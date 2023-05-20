Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Invests $106,000 in Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 16,658 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $106,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IOVA. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 38.5% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,357 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 934 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 3.7% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 27,545 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $459,000 after acquiring an additional 995 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 7.3% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 16,925 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 1,149 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 33,395 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 1,362 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 2.7% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 66,393 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $733,000 after purchasing an additional 1,721 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.78% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on IOVA. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $25.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. StockNews.com raised shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 price target on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $17.70.

Iovance Biotherapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of IOVA stock opened at $7.36 on Friday. Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $5.28 and a one year high of $15.65. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.78.

Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.84) by $0.34. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.58) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. will post -2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

About Iovance Biotherapeutics

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of cell therapies as novel cancer immunotherapy products. Its lead product candidate, LN-144 for metastatic melanoma, is an autologous adoptive cell therapy utilizing tumor-infiltrating lymphocytes (TIL), which are T cells derived from patients’ tumors.

