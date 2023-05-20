Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Increases Position in Eventbrite, Inc. (NYSE:EB)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. lifted its position in Eventbrite, Inc. (NYSE:EB – Get Rating) by 15.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,464 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares during the period. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.’s holdings in Eventbrite were worth $126,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of EB. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in Eventbrite during the fourth quarter valued at $89,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Eventbrite by 49.2% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 4,120 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Eventbrite by 339.8% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 28,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after buying an additional 21,775 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Eventbrite by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 194,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,140,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Eventbrite by 23.3% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 128,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $755,000 after buying an additional 24,301 shares in the last quarter. 85.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Eventbrite alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Eventbrite

In related news, General Counsel Julia D. Taylor sold 36,187 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.00, for a total value of $253,309.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 191,609 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,341,263. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 18.56% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Eventbrite Trading Down 3.9 %

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on EB shares. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Eventbrite in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Eventbrite from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd.

NYSE:EB opened at $7.39 on Friday. Eventbrite, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.30 and a twelve month high of $12.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The company’s 50 day moving average is $7.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.57.

Eventbrite (NYSE:EB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.19. Eventbrite had a negative net margin of 17.63% and a negative return on equity of 31.16%. The business had revenue of $71.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.81 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Eventbrite, Inc. will post -0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Eventbrite

(Get Rating)

Eventbrite, Inc provides event management services encompassing online ticketing, event hosting, organization, promotion, and advertising. It offers virtual events, online webinars, online classes, virtual runs, online zumba classes, and online yoga. The company was founded by Alan Michael Braverman, Renaud Visage, Kevin E.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Eventbrite Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eventbrite and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.