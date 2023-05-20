Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Purchases New Shares in LifeStance Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFST)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of LifeStance Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFST – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 20,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $103,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of LifeStance Health Group by 56.6% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 2,016 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN acquired a new position in LifeStance Health Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in LifeStance Health Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $75,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in LifeStance Health Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $63,000. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC acquired a new position in LifeStance Health Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000. 76.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at LifeStance Health Group

In other news, insider Kevin Michael Mullins sold 97,266 shares of LifeStance Health Group stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.43, for a total transaction of $722,686.38. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,512,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,958,476.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 264,066 shares of company stock valued at $1,744,368. 8.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

LifeStance Health Group Trading Up 1.6 %

LFST opened at $8.36 on Friday. LifeStance Health Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.22 and a 1-year high of $10.50. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17.

LifeStance Health Group (NASDAQ:LFST – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.02. LifeStance Health Group had a negative return on equity of 12.32% and a negative net margin of 20.63%. The company had revenue of $252.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $246.04 million. Equities research analysts expect that LifeStance Health Group, Inc. will post -0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, TD Cowen cut LifeStance Health Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $8.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.04.

LifeStance Health Group Company Profile

LifeStance Health Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides outpatient mental health services. The company offers patients a suite of mental health services, including psychiatric evaluations and treatment, psychological, and neuropsychological testing, as well as individual, family, and group therapy.

