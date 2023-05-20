Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Sells 4,221 Shares of Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lessened its holdings in Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 570,045 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,221 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Virtu Financial were worth $11,635,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd bought a new position in shares of Virtu Financial during the 4th quarter worth $57,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Virtu Financial during the 1st quarter worth $65,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of Virtu Financial by 241.8% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,796 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 3,393 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Virtu Financial by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 8,119 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Virtu Financial by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 8,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.17% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

VIRT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Virtu Financial in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Virtu Financial from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Virtu Financial from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $18.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. TheStreet cut Virtu Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on Virtu Financial from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.29.

Virtu Financial Stock Performance

NASDAQ VIRT opened at $18.10 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a PE ratio of 9.14 and a beta of 0.21. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.85. Virtu Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.26 and a 1-year high of $26.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $373.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $326.19 million. Virtu Financial had a return on equity of 22.53% and a net margin of 9.26%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Virtu Financial, Inc. will post 2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Virtu Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.30%. Virtu Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.48%.

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Brett Fairclough sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.39, for a total value of $969,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 37,005 shares in the company, valued at $717,526.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 42.10% of the company’s stock.

Virtu Financial Company Profile

Virtu Financial, Inc engages in the provision of market making and liquidity services. It operates through the following segments: Market Making, Execution Services and Corporate. The Market Making segment engages in the buying and selling of securities and other financial instruments. The Execution Services segment agency offers trading venues that provide transparent trading in global equities, ETFs, and fixed income to institutions, banks and broker dealers.

