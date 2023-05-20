Cibc World Markets Corp Acquires 24,984 Shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Cibc World Markets Corp increased its stake in shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) by 677.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,670 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,984 shares during the quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $2,311,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 1.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,027,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,073,719,000 after buying an additional 317,813 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 0.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,211,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $872,420,000 after purchasing an additional 84,323 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Church & Dwight by 3.6% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,645,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $474,725,000 after buying an additional 231,649 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 18.3% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 5,206,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,689,000 after acquiring an additional 805,508 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 2,246,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,104,000 after acquiring an additional 42,201 shares during the period. 80.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CHD shares. TheStreet raised shares of Church & Dwight from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Church & Dwight from $83.00 to $91.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. 888 reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Church & Dwight in a report on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Church & Dwight in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, 92 Resources reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Church & Dwight in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.63.

Church & Dwight Stock Performance

Shares of Church & Dwight stock opened at $95.03 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $90.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $84.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a market capitalization of $23.21 billion, a PE ratio of 56.90, a PEG ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.46. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $70.16 and a 12 month high of $98.32.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.09. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 20.49% and a net margin of 7.49%. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. Church & Dwight’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.83 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.1 EPS for the current year.

Church & Dwight Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th will be given a $0.2725 dividend. This represents a $1.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.27%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Church & Dwight

In related news, EVP Rene Hemsey sold 7,460 shares of Church & Dwight stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.56, for a total value of $720,337.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $609,872.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Rene Hemsey sold 7,460 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.56, for a total value of $720,337.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $609,872.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Paul Richard Wood sold 48,262 shares of Church & Dwight stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.37, for a total value of $4,023,602.94. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,004.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 389,193 shares of company stock worth $36,601,855. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

About Church & Dwight

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, Specialty Products, and Corporate. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, and household cleaning products, and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

