Cibc World Markets Corp Acquires 14,630 Shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

Cibc World Markets Corp raised its holdings in shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Get Rating) by 674.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,800 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,630 shares during the quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $2,394,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PWR. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Quanta Services by 79.1% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,464 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,509,000 after buying an additional 5,063 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in Quanta Services by 6.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 19,067 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,509,000 after purchasing an additional 1,181 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in Quanta Services by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 26,648 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,655,000 after purchasing an additional 668 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in Quanta Services by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,949 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $652,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 21.7% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 16,156 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,126,000 after buying an additional 2,884 shares during the period. 89.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Earl C. Jr. Austin sold 85,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.32, for a total value of $14,562,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 730,890 shares in the company, valued at $125,216,074.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Earl C. Jr. Austin sold 85,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.32, for a total value of $14,562,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 730,890 shares in the company, valued at $125,216,074.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO James Redgie Probst sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.13, for a total value of $8,556,500.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 50,036 shares in the company, valued at $8,562,660.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 276,646 shares of company stock valued at $46,856,598. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:PWR opened at $171.71 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $165.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $154.63. The company has a market cap of $24.93 billion, a PE ratio of 50.65 and a beta of 1.08. Quanta Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $111.14 and a twelve month high of $176.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The construction company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.06. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 15.72% and a net margin of 2.86%. The firm had revenue of $4.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.27 billion. Analysts anticipate that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 6.42 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 18th. Investors of record on Monday, April 10th were issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 6th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.19%. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.44%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Argus lifted their price objective on Quanta Services from $168.00 to $189.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $150.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Quanta Services in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Quanta Services from $173.00 to $186.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on Quanta Services from $174.00 to $190.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $177.91.

About Quanta Services

Quanta Services, Inc engages in the provision of comprehensive infrastructure solutions to the electric power, oil and gas, and communication industries. It operates through the following segments: Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions, Renewable Energy Infrastructure Solutions, and Underground Utility and Infrastructure Solutions.

