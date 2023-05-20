Camarda Financial Advisors LLC Buys 131 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Camarda Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 8.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,765 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 131 shares during the period. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $312,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 112.8% in the 4th quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.94% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSE:JNJ opened at $158.91 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $159.70 and its 200-day moving average is $166.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.07. Johnson & Johnson has a 52 week low of $150.11 and a 52 week high of $183.35. The firm has a market cap of $412.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.53.

Johnson & Johnson Increases Dividend

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 18th. The company reported $2.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $24.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.61 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 13.22% and a return on equity of 36.13%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.67 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 23rd will be paid a dividend of $1.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 22nd. This is a positive change from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.00%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 94.56%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider James D. Swanson sold 1,062 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.66, for a total transaction of $164,248.92. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,425,191.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

JNJ has been the subject of several analyst reports. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $194.00 to $186.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $168.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Atlantic Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $168.00 to $167.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $164.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $161.00 price objective for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $173.00.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and MedTech. The Consumer Health segment includes products focused on personal healthcare used in the Skin Health/Beauty, Over-the-Counter medicines, Baby Care, Oral Care, Women’s Health and Wound Care markets.

See Also

