Pinebridge Investments L.P. Acquires Shares of 485 Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 485 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $121,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Watsco in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Watsco in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Watsco in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Watsco by 73.4% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 163 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Watsco by 136.6% in the 1st quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 265 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. 84.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on WSO. Stephens upped their price target on shares of Watsco from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Watsco from $331.00 to $380.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Watsco from $350.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Watsco from $365.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Watsco from $269.00 to $289.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Watsco currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $345.57.

Shares of Watsco stock opened at $336.56 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Watsco, Inc. has a 12-month low of $220.68 and a 12-month high of $356.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.94 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $321.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $293.22.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The construction company reported $2.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $0.58. Watsco had a net margin of 8.19% and a return on equity of 24.40%. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.90 EPS. Watsco’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Watsco, Inc. will post 14.5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 17th were paid a $2.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 14th. This represents a $9.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.91%. Watsco’s payout ratio is currently 63.89%.

Watsco, Inc engages in the distribution of air conditioning, heating and refrigeration equipment, and related parts and supplies. Its products include residential central air conditioners, gas, electric & oil furnaces, commercial air conditioning and heating equipment, and other specialized equipment and parts, including replacement compressors, evaporator coils, motors and other component parts and supplies, including thermostats, insulation material, refrigerants, ductwork, grills, registers, sheet metal, tools, copper tubing, concrete pads, tape, adhesives, and other ancillary supplies.

