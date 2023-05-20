Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Sells 14,809 Shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Co. (NYSE:ZWS)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. decreased its position in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Co. (NYSE:ZWS – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 551,165 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,809 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned 0.31% of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions worth $11,657,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 298,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,305,000 after purchasing an additional 59,560 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,147,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,123,000 after purchasing an additional 19,588 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 350,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,595,000 after purchasing an additional 11,773 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Research Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions by 393.3% in the 3rd quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 387,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,482,000 after purchasing an additional 308,575 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 16,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 2,404 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.65% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions from $29.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 14th. TheStreet raised shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $26.17.

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Stock Performance

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions stock opened at $22.43 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.91 billion, a PE ratio of 59.03, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s 50-day moving average is $20.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.18. The company has a current ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Co. has a 1 year low of $19.29 and a 1 year high of $32.86.

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions (NYSE:ZWS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $372.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $346.89 million. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions had a net margin of 3.84% and a return on equity of 11.53%. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.24 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Co. will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 7th. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th will be given a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is 73.69%.

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Profile

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Corp. engages in the design, procurement, manufacture, and sale of water solutions. It operates through the United States, Canada, and Rest of World geographical segments. The company is headquartered in Milwaukee, WI.

