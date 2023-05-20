First Trust Advisors LP Buys 13,587 Shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT)

First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Rating) by 7.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 187,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,587 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned approximately 0.18% of J.B. Hunt Transport Services worth $32,610,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 0.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,834,678 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,538,341,000 after purchasing an additional 69,566 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,351,802 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $236,461,000 after purchasing an additional 98,223 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 12.3% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 940,315 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $147,085,000 after purchasing an additional 102,784 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 829,279 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $144,601,000 after purchasing an additional 18,618 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 1.3% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 743,791 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $116,344,000 after purchasing an additional 9,787 shares in the last quarter. 74.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

JBHT stock opened at $168.37 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $172.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $179.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $153.92 and a 1-year high of $200.64. The stock has a market cap of $17.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.13.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services ( NASDAQ:JBHT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 17th. The transportation company reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.12 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $3.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.42 billion. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a return on equity of 25.85% and a net margin of 6.35%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.29 EPS. Analysts expect that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will post 8.56 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s payout ratio is presently 19.09%.

In other J.B. Hunt Transport Services news, EVP Stuart Lockard Scott sold 2,458 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.34, for a total value of $438,359.72. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,126 shares in the company, valued at $5,194,330.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Eric Mcgee sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.30, for a total transaction of $210,360.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,210 shares in the company, valued at approximately $212,113. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Stuart Lockard Scott sold 2,458 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.34, for a total value of $438,359.72. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 29,126 shares in the company, valued at $5,194,330.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,158 shares of company stock worth $1,264,895 over the last ninety days. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

JBHT has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $204.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Loop Capital reduced their price objective on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $191.00 to $173.00 in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $169.00 to $162.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $214.00 to $207.00 in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $195.00 price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, J.B. Hunt Transport Services has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $189.67.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc engages in the provision of logistics solutions. It operates through the following segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS) and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight operations for rail carriers.

