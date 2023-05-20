Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Purchases 11,913 Shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) by 7.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 175,218 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 11,913 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in General Electric were worth $12,885,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of GE. First National Trust Co boosted its holdings in General Electric by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 3,655 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. TFO TDC LLC bought a new stake in General Electric in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in General Electric by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,539 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $380,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its holdings in General Electric by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 9,297 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $779,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Finally, Heritage Investors Management Corp boosted its holdings in General Electric by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp now owns 25,569 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,142,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. 70.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on GE. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of General Electric from $96.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of General Electric in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of General Electric from $109.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. TheStreet upgraded shares of General Electric from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of General Electric from $104.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $103.20.

In other General Electric news, VP Thomas S. Timko sold 7,254 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.82, for a total value of $731,348.28. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 20,953 shares in the company, valued at $2,112,481.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, SVP Scott Strazik sold 173,873 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.56, for a total value of $17,310,795.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 56,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,580,238.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, VP Thomas S. Timko sold 7,254 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.82, for a total transaction of $731,348.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 20,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,112,481.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GE opened at $104.26 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $113.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.59, a PEG ratio of 7.32 and a beta of 1.27. General Electric has a 1-year low of $46.55 and a 1-year high of $105.78. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $96.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $87.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $14.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.46 billion. General Electric had a net margin of 11.85% and a return on equity of 9.45%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.24 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that General Electric will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Electric Co engages in the provision of commercial and military aircraft engines and systems, wind, and other renewable energy generation equipment and grid solutions, and gas, steam, nuclear, and other power generation equipment. It operates through the following segments: Aviation, Healthcare, Renewable Energy, and Power.

