Coston McIsaac & Partners Purchases 1,523 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Coston McIsaac & Partners grew its position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 28,848 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,523 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson accounts for 2.0% of Coston McIsaac & Partners’ portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Coston McIsaac & Partners’ holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $5,096,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 23.5% in the 4th quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 349,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,780,000 after acquiring an additional 66,540 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 13,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,241,000 after purchasing an additional 732 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont increased its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 154,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,228,000 after purchasing an additional 5,800 shares during the period. Warner Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Warner Financial Inc. now owns 4,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $865,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. Finally, Camarda Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. 67.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

JNJ has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $185.00 to $181.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $215.00 price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $179.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $168.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $194.00 to $186.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Johnson & Johnson presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $173.00.

Johnson & Johnson Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of Johnson & Johnson stock opened at $158.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.07. Johnson & Johnson has a 52 week low of $150.11 and a 52 week high of $183.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $159.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $166.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $412.96 billion, a PE ratio of 33.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.53.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 18th. The company reported $2.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by $0.17. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 36.13% and a net margin of 13.22%. The firm had revenue of $24.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.67 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Johnson & Johnson Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 23rd will be given a dividend of $1.19 per share. This is a boost from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 22nd. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.00%. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is presently 94.56%.

Insider Activity at Johnson & Johnson

In related news, insider James D. Swanson sold 1,062 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.66, for a total transaction of $164,248.92. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,425,191.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and MedTech. The Consumer Health segment includes products focused on personal healthcare used in the Skin Health/Beauty, Over-the-Counter medicines, Baby Care, Oral Care, Women’s Health and Wound Care markets.

Further Reading

