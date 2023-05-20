Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) Shares Sold by Pinebridge Investments L.P.

Pinebridge Investments L.P. decreased its stake in Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC – Get Rating) by 52.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,358 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,512 shares during the quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in Lincoln National were worth $42,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LNC. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Lincoln National by 20.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,443,719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $414,674,000 after purchasing an additional 1,628,081 shares during the period. Prana Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Lincoln National by 437.3% in the third quarter. Prana Capital Management LP now owns 880,799 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,676,000 after purchasing an additional 716,860 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lincoln National by 630.0% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 691,582 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,245,000 after purchasing an additional 596,848 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Lincoln National by 15.9% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,005,501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $196,440,000 after purchasing an additional 411,343 shares during the period. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its stake in shares of Lincoln National by 59.8% in the fourth quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 965,996 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,675,000 after purchasing an additional 361,457 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.00% of the company’s stock.

Lincoln National Price Performance

Lincoln National stock opened at $20.95 on Friday. Lincoln National Co. has a 1 year low of $18.50 and a 1 year high of $58.68. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $21.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.19.

Insider Activity at Lincoln National

Lincoln National ( NYSE:LNC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The financial services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.03. Lincoln National had a negative net margin of 17.97% and a negative return on equity of 17.09%. The firm had revenue of $3.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.66 earnings per share. Lincoln National’s revenue was down 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Lincoln National Co. will post 7.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Gary C. Kelly bought 7,838 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $25.52 per share, for a total transaction of $200,025.76. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 15,007 shares in the company, valued at $382,978.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Lincoln National from $38.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Lincoln National from $20.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. 51job restated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Lincoln National in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Lincoln National in a research report on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Lincoln National from $36.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lincoln National presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.43.

About Lincoln National

Lincoln National Corp. is a holding company, which operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses through its subsidiary companies. It provides advice and solutions that help empower people to take charge of their financial lives with confidence and optimism. It operates through the following segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, Group Protection, and Other Operations.

Featured Stories

