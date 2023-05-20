Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) is Trust Co. of Vermont’s 5th Largest Position

Trust Co. of Vermont raised its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 154,136 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,800 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson makes up approximately 2.0% of Trust Co. of Vermont’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $27,228,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Veracity Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 5,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $888,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.6% in the third quarter. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC now owns 3,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $605,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. LCM Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. LCM Capital Management Inc now owns 9,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,667,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $476,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sierra Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 10,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,773,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. 67.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider James D. Swanson sold 1,062 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.66, for a total transaction of $164,248.92. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,425,191.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Johnson & Johnson Trading Up 0.3 %

JNJ has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a report on Thursday. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. UBS Group initiated coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $164.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $179.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Atlantic Securities cut their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $168.00 to $167.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $185.00 to $181.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $173.00.

Shares of NYSE:JNJ opened at $158.91 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $412.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.53. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $159.70 and its 200-day moving average is $166.28. Johnson & Johnson has a 52-week low of $150.11 and a 52-week high of $183.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The company reported $2.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $24.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.61 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 36.13% and a net margin of 13.22%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.67 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Johnson & Johnson Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 23rd will be given a dividend of $1.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 22nd. This is an increase from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.00%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 94.56%.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and MedTech. The Consumer Health segment includes products focused on personal healthcare used in the Skin Health/Beauty, Over-the-Counter medicines, Baby Care, Oral Care, Women’s Health and Wound Care markets.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.