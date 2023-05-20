Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Acquires 2,865 Shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 221,380 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,865 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $14,168,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of JCI. Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International in the 3rd quarter worth about $247,482,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in Johnson Controls International by 190.1% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,713,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,347,000 after buying an additional 1,122,831 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Johnson Controls International by 19.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,669,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,269,000 after buying an additional 1,089,054 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Johnson Controls International during the 1st quarter worth about $63,435,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Johnson Controls International by 163.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,281,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,033,000 after buying an additional 794,589 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.76% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

JCI has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Johnson Controls International in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $69.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $73.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $76.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $70.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.31.

Insider Buying and Selling

Johnson Controls International Price Performance

In other news, VP John Donofrio sold 14,253 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.02, for a total transaction of $898,224.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 37,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,337,411.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, CFO Olivier Leonetti sold 30,997 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.36, for a total transaction of $1,932,972.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 101,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,345,566.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, VP John Donofrio sold 14,253 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.02, for a total transaction of $898,224.06. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 37,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,337,411.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.71% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE JCI opened at $63.22 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.26. Johnson Controls International plc has a 52-week low of $45.52 and a 52-week high of $69.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market cap of $43.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.45, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.22.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.02. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 13.07% and a net margin of 5.33%. The business had revenue of $6.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.63 EPS. Johnson Controls International’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Johnson Controls International Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Monday, March 20th were paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.28%. This is a boost from Johnson Controls International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 17th. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 71.64%.

Johnson Controls International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Johnson Controls International Plc engages in the provision of building products, energy solutions, integrated infrastructure and next generation transportation systems. Its technology and service capabilities include fire, security, HVAC, power solutions and energy storage to serve various end markets including large institutions, commercial buildings, retail, industrial, small business and residential.

Further Reading

