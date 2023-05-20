Victory Capital Management Inc. Purchases 67,723 Shares of Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH)

Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH – Get Rating) by 23.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 354,528 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 67,723 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.97% of Meritage Homes worth $33,174,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in Meritage Homes in the 3rd quarter worth about $12,735,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in shares of Meritage Homes by 213.3% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 118,636 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $10,938,000 after acquiring an additional 80,764 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Meritage Homes by 29.4% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 291,648 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,890,000 after acquiring an additional 66,323 shares in the last quarter. Appian Way Asset Management LP increased its holdings in Meritage Homes by 26.3% during the 3rd quarter. Appian Way Asset Management LP now owns 253,219 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $17,794,000 after acquiring an additional 52,719 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in Meritage Homes in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,052,000. Institutional investors own 95.63% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Meritage Homes

In other Meritage Homes news, Director Raymond Oppel sold 5,000 shares of Meritage Homes stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.22, for a total value of $551,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,102,200. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Raymond Oppel sold 5,000 shares of Meritage Homes stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.22, for a total value of $551,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,102,200. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Alison Sasser sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.52, for a total transaction of $185,280.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,413.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,800 shares of company stock worth $2,071,177 in the last ninety days. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Meritage Homes Trading Down 2.0 %

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MTH. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Meritage Homes from $106.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $132.00 price target on shares of Meritage Homes in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. StockNews.com raised Meritage Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Meritage Homes from $104.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Meritage Homes from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $129.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, March 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Meritage Homes has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $115.14.

Shares of MTH opened at $121.38 on Friday. Meritage Homes Co. has a fifty-two week low of $62.51 and a fifty-two week high of $130.68. The firm has a market cap of $4.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 1.58. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $119.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $104.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 1.89.

Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The construction company reported $3.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.51 by $1.03. Meritage Homes had a net margin of 14.44% and a return on equity of 23.99%. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $5.79 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Meritage Homes Co. will post 15.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Meritage Homes Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Meritage Homes Corp. engages in the design and construction of single family attached and detached homes. It operates through the Homebuilding and Financial Services segments. The Homebuilding segment acquires and develops lands, constructs homes, markets and sells those homes, and provides warranty and customer services.

See Also

