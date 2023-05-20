TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD) Shares Purchased by Pinebridge Investments L.P.

Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its position in TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD – Get Rating) by 48.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,354 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 443 shares during the quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in TopBuild were worth $212,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in TopBuild by 2.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 75,512 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $13,697,000 after acquiring an additional 1,891 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in TopBuild by 26.1% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,598 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $290,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in TopBuild by 3.8% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,993 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $998,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in TopBuild by 10.5% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 12,067 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,189,000 after acquiring an additional 1,151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in TopBuild by 9.1% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 18,097 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,375,000 after acquiring an additional 1,503 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BLD opened at $210.71 on Friday. TopBuild Corp. has a 1 year low of $140.66 and a 1 year high of $227.08. The firm has a market cap of $6.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.73 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 2.15. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $205.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $185.07.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TopBuild ( NYSE:BLD Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The construction company reported $4.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.06 by $0.30. TopBuild had a return on equity of 30.52% and a net margin of 11.31%. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.50 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that TopBuild Corp. will post 15.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BLD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on TopBuild in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on TopBuild from $210.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Stephens boosted their price objective on TopBuild from $230.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on TopBuild from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $226.14.

Insider Transactions at TopBuild

In other news, insider Steven P. Raia sold 6,223 shares of TopBuild stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.00, for a total transaction of $1,325,499.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,124,710. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Tina Donikowski sold 1,480 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.13, for a total value of $313,952.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $933,372. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Steven P. Raia sold 6,223 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.00, for a total value of $1,325,499.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,124,710. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 8,703 shares of company stock valued at $1,852,421. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TopBuild Profile

TopBuild Corp. engages in the installation and distribution of insulation products and other building products to the U.S. and Canadian construction industry. It operates through the following segments: Installation, Specialty Distribution, and Corporate. The Installation segment provides insulation installation services nationwide through its TruTeam contractor services and business branches located in the U.S.

