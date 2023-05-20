Pinebridge Investments L.P. Trims Holdings in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. decreased its holdings in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating) by 99.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 653 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 197,401 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in Darden Restaurants were worth $90,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. FineMark National Bank & Trust raised its position in Darden Restaurants by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 23,807 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,293,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Darden Restaurants by 40.2% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 302,617 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $41,891,000 after buying an additional 86,748 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Darden Restaurants by 220.5% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,535,338 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $214,984,000 after buying an additional 1,056,265 shares during the period. Pring Turner Capital Group Inc. acquired a new position in Darden Restaurants in the 4th quarter valued at $415,000. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its stake in Darden Restaurants by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 61,489 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $8,506,000 after buying an additional 7,415 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DRI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $148.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 24th. TD Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $165.00 price target on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $156.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $160.23.

Insider Transactions at Darden Restaurants

Darden Restaurants Price Performance

In other news, CEO Ricardo Cardenas sold 12,735 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.02, for a total transaction of $1,974,179.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,304 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,488,086.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, SVP Douglas J. Milanes sold 2,229 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $345,495.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $826,150. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Ricardo Cardenas sold 12,735 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.02, for a total transaction of $1,974,179.70. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,488,086.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 96,611 shares of company stock worth $14,887,160 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DRI opened at $161.41 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $19.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.23. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a 12-month low of $110.96 and a 12-month high of $163.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company’s 50-day moving average is $151.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $147.28.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 23rd. The restaurant operator reported $2.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.73 billion. Darden Restaurants had a net margin of 9.19% and a return on equity of 45.62%. The company’s revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.93 EPS. Research analysts expect that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 7.94 EPS for the current year.

Darden Restaurants Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 10th were issued a dividend of $1.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 6th. This represents a $4.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.00%. Darden Restaurants’s payout ratio is currently 63.19%.

Darden Restaurants Company Profile

Darden Restaurants, Inc is a full-service restaurant company, which engages in the provision of restaurant services. It operates through the following segments: Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Fine Dining, and Other Business. The Olive Garden segment is the largest full-service dining Italian restaurant operator.

