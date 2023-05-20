Pinebridge Investments L.P. Decreases Stock Position in Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. lessened its position in Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ – Get Rating) (TSE:CNQ) by 37.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 600 shares during the quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in Canadian Natural Resources were worth $75,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CNQ. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 225,268 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $12,507,000 after purchasing an additional 28,148 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,825,000. Triasima Portfolio Management inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,070,000. Tacita Capital Inc increased its holdings in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 312.3% in the fourth quarter. Tacita Capital Inc now owns 8,865 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $492,000 after purchasing an additional 6,715 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. increased its holdings in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 33.4% in the fourth quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 2,667 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 667 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Canadian Natural Resources alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Canadian Natural Resources in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.14.

Canadian Natural Resources Price Performance

CNQ stock opened at $57.04 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $56.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market cap of $62.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.57. Canadian Natural Resources Limited has a 52-week low of $44.45 and a 52-week high of $69.46.

Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ – Get Rating) (TSE:CNQ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.61 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $7.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.04 billion. Canadian Natural Resources had a return on equity of 29.39% and a net margin of 20.63%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Canadian Natural Resources Limited will post 5.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Canadian Natural Resources Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.664 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.66%. Canadian Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.87%.

Canadian Natural Resources Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Canadian Natural Resources Ltd. is an oil and natural gas production company, which engages in the exploration, development, marketing, and production of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Oil Sands Mining & Upgrading, Midstream & Refining, and Exploration & Production.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ – Get Rating) (TSE:CNQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.