Pinebridge Investments L.P. Lowers Holdings in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. trimmed its holdings in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating) by 21.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 448 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 122 shares during the quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $65,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC grew its position in M&T Bank by 1.9% in the third quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $597,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC lifted its stake in M&T Bank by 2.0% during the third quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 3,237 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $571,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Robinson Value Management Ltd. lifted its stake in M&T Bank by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Robinson Value Management Ltd. now owns 13,655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,981,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in M&T Bank by 0.7% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 9,492 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,672,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in M&T Bank by 13.5% during the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 723 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. 84.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other M&T Bank news, Director Rudina Seseri sold 700 shares of M&T Bank stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.40, for a total value of $82,880.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,542.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

M&T Bank Stock Performance

Shares of MTB stock opened at $121.61 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $119.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $143.11. The firm has a market cap of $20.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.42, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.78. M&T Bank Co. has a 1 year low of $109.36 and a 1 year high of $193.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $4.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.98 by $0.03. M&T Bank had a return on equity of 11.97% and a net margin of 23.20%. The company had revenue of $2.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.73 earnings per share. Analysts predict that M&T Bank Co. will post 17.26 earnings per share for the current year.

M&T Bank Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.28%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.28%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on MTB. StockNews.com began coverage on M&T Bank in a research note on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Citigroup upgraded M&T Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $178.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Bank of America increased their price objective on M&T Bank from $141.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Argus upgraded M&T Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut M&T Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $165.10.

M&T Bank Profile

(Get Rating)

M&T Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking, trust, wealth management and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Commercial Real Estate, Discretionary Portfolio, Residential Mortgage Banking, and Retail Banking.

Featured Articles

