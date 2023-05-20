372 Shares in Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI) Acquired by Pinebridge Investments L.P.

Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI – Get Rating) (TSE:TRI) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 372 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $57,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Triasima Portfolio Management inc. purchased a new position in Thomson Reuters during the fourth quarter worth approximately $23,774,000. Tacita Capital Inc raised its position in Thomson Reuters by 108.7% in the fourth quarter. Tacita Capital Inc now owns 7,444 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $849,000 after purchasing an additional 3,878 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Thomson Reuters by 423.9% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 36,377 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,147,000 after purchasing an additional 29,433 shares during the period. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. raised its position in Thomson Reuters by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. now owns 16,189 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,847,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Thomson Reuters by 142.4% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 187,172 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $21,337,000 after purchasing an additional 109,950 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Thomson Reuters alerts:

Thomson Reuters Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE TRI opened at $125.90 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $59.30 billion, a PE ratio of 52.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Thomson Reuters Co. has a 52-week low of $94.56 and a 52-week high of $133.55. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $127.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $120.07.

Thomson Reuters Cuts Dividend

Thomson Reuters ( NYSE:TRI Get Rating ) (TSE:TRI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. Thomson Reuters had a return on equity of 10.55% and a net margin of 17.20%. The business’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.66 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Thomson Reuters Co. will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.362 per share. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 17th. Thomson Reuters’s dividend payout ratio is presently 81.33%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TRI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Thomson Reuters from $138.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. National Bank Financial upgraded Thomson Reuters from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Thomson Reuters in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded Thomson Reuters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $124.00 to $131.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Scotiabank cut Thomson Reuters from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $139.73.

Thomson Reuters Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Thomson Reuters Corp. engages in the provision of news and information for professional markets. It operates through the following segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax and Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment provides research and workflow products to law firms and government.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI – Get Rating) (TSE:TRI).

Receive News & Ratings for Thomson Reuters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thomson Reuters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.