First Trust Advisors LP Increases Stock Holdings in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC)

First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Get Rating) by 16.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 108,724 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,547 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned about 0.18% of Paycom Software worth $33,747,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Paycom Software in the first quarter valued at about $48,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its position in Paycom Software by 15.4% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 771 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $267,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Paycom Software by 356.2% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 406 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Paycom Software by 62.1% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,740 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,295,000 after purchasing an additional 1,433 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in shares of Paycom Software by 6.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 6,443 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,232,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Paycom Software alerts:

Paycom Software Stock Performance

Shares of PAYC opened at $285.36 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market cap of $17.20 billion, a PE ratio of 53.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.41. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $285.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $303.48. Paycom Software, Inc. has a 12-month low of $255.82 and a 12-month high of $402.78.

Paycom Software Announces Dividend

Paycom Software ( NYSE:PAYC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The software maker reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $451.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $444.23 million. Paycom Software had a net margin of 20.96% and a return on equity of 26.29%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 6.12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th will be given a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 26th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.53%.

Insider Transactions at Paycom Software

In other news, Director Jason D. Clark sold 1,070 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.33, for a total transaction of $297,813.10. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,741 shares in the company, valued at $1,319,562.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 14.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PAYC has been the topic of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $400.00 to $370.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $430.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $432.00 to $405.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 target price on shares of Paycom Software in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $350.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $368.53.

Paycom Software Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Paycom Software, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software solutions delivered as Software-as-a-Service. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the complete employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement. Its solutions include talent acquisition, time and labor management, payroll, talent management, and human resource management.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAYC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Paycom Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paycom Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.