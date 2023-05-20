First Trust Advisors LP Lowers Stock Holdings in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

First Trust Advisors LP trimmed its position in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) by 73.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 135,273 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 374,263 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Chubb were worth $29,844,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hodges Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Chubb by 42.1% in the 4th quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,502 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,978,000 after purchasing an additional 3,998 shares in the last quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. raised its position in shares of Chubb by 16.6% during the 4th quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 2,994 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $660,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN raised its position in shares of Chubb by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 7,380 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,628,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Chubb during the 4th quarter worth about $203,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Chubb by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 52,240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,524,000 after acquiring an additional 5,043 shares in the last quarter. 87.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Chubb news, Director Theodore Shasta sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.73, for a total transaction of $189,730.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,488 shares in the company, valued at $2,748,808.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Chubb news, Director Theodore Shasta sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.73, for a total transaction of $189,730.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,488 shares in the company, valued at $2,748,808.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO John W. Keogh sold 23,871 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.18, for a total value of $5,064,948.78. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 272,062 shares in the company, valued at $57,726,115.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered Chubb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Citigroup raised Chubb from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $229.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on Chubb from $259.00 to $242.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Chubb from $239.00 to $241.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Finally, Atlantic Securities lifted their price target on Chubb from $240.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $243.54.

Chubb stock opened at $201.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.36. Chubb Limited has a 1-year low of $173.78 and a 1-year high of $231.37. The company has a market cap of $83.32 billion, a PE ratio of 16.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.64. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $196.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $209.08.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $4.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.37 by $0.04. Chubb had a return on equity of 13.13% and a net margin of 11.71%. The firm had revenue of $9.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.82 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Chubb Limited will post 17.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.86 per share. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. This is an increase from Chubb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. Chubb’s payout ratio is presently 26.65%.

Chubb Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, personal accident and accident and health (A&H), reinsurance, and life insurance. It operates through the following segments: North America Commercial Property and Casualty (P&C) Insurance, North America Personal P&C Insurance, North America Agricultural Insurance, Overseas General Insurance, Global Reinsurance, and Life Insurance.

