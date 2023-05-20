First Trust Advisors LP Increases Stock Position in Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC)

First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Rating) by 29.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,008,100 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 230,288 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned 0.32% of Western Digital worth $31,806,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Western Digital by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 40,532 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,279,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in Western Digital by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 6,735 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP boosted its holdings in Western Digital by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 4,414 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Western Digital by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,618 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $527,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Western Digital by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 20,500 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $647,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WDC opened at $38.32 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $35.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.61. The company has a market capitalization of $12.26 billion, a PE ratio of -17.50 and a beta of 1.69. Western Digital Co. has a fifty-two week low of $29.73 and a fifty-two week high of $63.00.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Western Digital from $40.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Mizuho decreased their price target on Western Digital from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Bank of America decreased their price target on Western Digital from $50.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Raymond James assumed coverage on Western Digital in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TheStreet lowered Western Digital from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Western Digital has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.67.

Western Digital Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, marketing, and sale of data storage devices and solutions. It operates through the Flash and Hard Disk Drive segments. The Flash segment represents flash-based data storage devices. The Hard Disk Drive segment provides hard disk storage solutions.

