Victory Capital Management Inc. Acquires 19,049 Shares of Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD)

Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 453,598 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,049 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 1.00% of Diodes worth $35,118,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Channing Capital Management LLC grew its position in Diodes by 83.6% during the third quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC now owns 671,654 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $43,597,000 after buying an additional 305,781 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Diodes by 102.3% during the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 578,250 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $50,302,000 after buying an additional 292,450 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Diodes by 67.4% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 473,151 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $36,026,000 after purchasing an additional 190,468 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Diodes by 266.9% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 212,651 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $18,499,000 after buying an additional 154,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Diodes by 2.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,095,551 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $617,241,000 after acquiring an additional 147,907 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on DIOD shares. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Diodes from $101.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Diodes from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Diodes in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Diodes from $95.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Diodes from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $103.83.

DIOD stock opened at $95.31 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.29 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 2.00. Diodes Incorporated has a 1-year low of $58.52 and a 1-year high of $97.45. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $86.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $86.27.

Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The semiconductor company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $467.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $467.03 million. Diodes had a return on equity of 21.67% and a net margin of 16.61%. Diodes’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.75 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Diodes Incorporated will post 6.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Julie Holland sold 8,075 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.71, for a total transaction of $716,333.25. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 43,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,876,804.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, SVP Julie Holland sold 8,075 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.71, for a total value of $716,333.25. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 43,702 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,876,804.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Emily Yang sold 2,913 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.05, for a total transaction of $268,141.65. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 66,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,081,835.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 55,442 shares of company stock worth $5,124,644. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Diodes, Inc manufactures and supplies application-specific standard products within the broad discrete, logic, analog, and mixed-signal semiconductor markets. The firm offers diodes, rectifiers, transistors, MOSFETs, protection devices, functional specific arrays, single gate, dual gate and standard logic, amplifiers and comparators, Hall-effect, and temperature sensors.

