Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Shares Purchased by Somerville Kurt F

Somerville Kurt F increased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 116,014 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 505 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson accounts for approximately 4.0% of Somerville Kurt F’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Somerville Kurt F’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $20,494,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 112.8% in the fourth quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.94% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on JNJ shares. Raymond James cut their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $185.00 to $181.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $168.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Guggenheim started coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $161.00 price objective for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $215.00 price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $179.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Johnson & Johnson currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $173.00.

Johnson & Johnson Stock Up 0.3 %

NYSE JNJ opened at $158.91 on Friday. Johnson & Johnson has a one year low of $150.11 and a one year high of $183.35. The company has a market cap of $412.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.53. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $159.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $166.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The company reported $2.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by $0.17. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 36.13% and a net margin of 13.22%. The business had revenue of $24.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.61 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.67 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Johnson & Johnson Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 23rd will be paid a $1.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 22nd. This is an increase from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.00%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 94.56%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider James D. Swanson sold 1,062 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.66, for a total transaction of $164,248.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,215 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,425,191.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and MedTech. The Consumer Health segment includes products focused on personal healthcare used in the Skin Health/Beauty, Over-the-Counter medicines, Baby Care, Oral Care, Women’s Health and Wound Care markets.

