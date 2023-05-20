Impax Asset Management Group plc Cuts Stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Impax Asset Management Group plc reduced its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 14.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 96,353 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,664 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $17,021,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Veracity Capital LLC boosted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 5,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $888,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 1.6% in the third quarter. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC now owns 3,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $605,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. LCM Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. LCM Capital Management Inc now owns 9,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,667,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $476,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sierra Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 10,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,773,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. 67.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider James D. Swanson sold 1,062 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.66, for a total transaction of $164,248.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,215 shares in the company, valued at $1,425,191.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson Price Performance

JNJ opened at $158.91 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $159.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $166.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a market cap of $412.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.53. Johnson & Johnson has a 12-month low of $150.11 and a 12-month high of $183.35.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 18th. The company reported $2.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $24.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.61 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 36.13% and a net margin of 13.22%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.67 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Johnson & Johnson Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 23rd will be issued a dividend of $1.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 22nd. This is an increase from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.00%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 94.56%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on JNJ. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $168.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $185.00 to $181.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $179.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Atlantic Securities dropped their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $168.00 to $167.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $164.00 price target for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $173.00.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and MedTech. The Consumer Health segment includes products focused on personal healthcare used in the Skin Health/Beauty, Over-the-Counter medicines, Baby Care, Oral Care, Women’s Health and Wound Care markets.

