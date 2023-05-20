Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) Position Cut by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP reduced its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Get Rating) by 8.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,667,160 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 158,387 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 1.13% of Stanley Black & Decker worth $125,243,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. General Partner Inc. bought a new stake in Stanley Black & Decker in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management bought a new stake in Stanley Black & Decker in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new stake in Stanley Black & Decker in the first quarter worth about $36,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC raised its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 75.3% in the fourth quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 512 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. bought a new stake in Stanley Black & Decker in the third quarter worth about $53,000. 88.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on SWK shares. Citigroup raised Stanley Black & Decker from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $69.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $79.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $99.00 to $83.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Stanley Black & Decker in a research note on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $97.00 to $92.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Stanley Black & Decker presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.33.

Stanley Black & Decker Stock Down 1.8 %

SWK opened at $81.61 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $79.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.51. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a twelve month low of $70.24 and a twelve month high of $122.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market cap of $12.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.06 and a beta of 1.30.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.73) by $0.32. Stanley Black & Decker had a return on equity of 3.45% and a net margin of 4.22%. The firm had revenue of $3.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.10 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 0.92 EPS for the current year.

Stanley Black & Decker Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 2nd. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.92%. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.59%.

Insider Transactions at Stanley Black & Decker

In other news, SVP Janet Link sold 2,581 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.73, for a total transaction of $221,269.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 36,352 shares in the company, valued at $3,116,456.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Stanley Black & Decker Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the provision of power and hand tools, and related accessories, products, services and equipment for oil and gas, infrastructure applications, commercial electronic security and monitoring systems, healthcare solutions, and mechanical access solutions. It operates through the Tools and Storage segment, and Industrial segment.

