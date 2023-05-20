Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 88,654 Shares of CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP trimmed its position in shares of CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,562,654 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 88,654 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 4.86% of CNO Financial Group worth $127,107,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNO. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of CNO Financial Group by 1.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,422,523 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $241,203,000 after purchasing an additional 198,429 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in CNO Financial Group by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 7,627,617 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $174,291,000 after buying an additional 761,752 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in CNO Financial Group by 1.2% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 5,088,695 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $91,444,000 after buying an additional 62,469 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in CNO Financial Group by 2.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,618,263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $83,544,000 after buying an additional 102,569 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in CNO Financial Group by 2.1% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,987,917 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,723,000 after buying an additional 41,404 shares during the period. 96.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at CNO Financial Group

In other news, EVP Matthew J. Zimpfer sold 3,308 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.85, for a total transaction of $85,511.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 258,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,673,513.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other CNO Financial Group news, Director Steven E. Shebik purchased 8,583 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $21.85 per share, for a total transaction of $187,538.55. Following the transaction, the director now owns 39,565 shares in the company, valued at approximately $864,495.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Matthew J. Zimpfer sold 3,308 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.85, for a total transaction of $85,511.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 258,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,673,513.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 11,144 shares of company stock valued at $276,605. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

CNO Financial Group Stock Down 1.7 %

CNO Financial Group stock opened at $22.05 on Friday. CNO Financial Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.56 and a fifty-two week high of $26.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a PE ratio of 9.07 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s 50-day moving average is $21.76 and its 200-day moving average is $22.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.19.

CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.14). CNO Financial Group had a net margin of 7.59% and a return on equity of 16.21%. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $926.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.42 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that CNO Financial Group, Inc. will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current year.

CNO Financial Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. This is an increase from CNO Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. CNO Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is 23.05%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on CNO shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of CNO Financial Group from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of CNO Financial Group from $28.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of CNO Financial Group from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of CNO Financial Group from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CNO Financial Group in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, CNO Financial Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.25.

CNO Financial Group Profile

(Get Rating)

CNO Financial Group, Inc is an insurance holding company, which engages in developing, marketing, and administering health insurance, annuity, individual life insurance and other insurance products. It operates through the following segments: Bankers Life, Washington National, and Colonial Penn. The Bankers Life segment markets and distributes medicare supplement insurance, interest-sensitive life insurance, traditional life insurance, fixed annuities and long-term care insurance products to the middle-income senior market through a dedicated field force of career agents and sales managers supported by a network of community-based sales offices.

See Also

