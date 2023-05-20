Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Invests $129,000 in NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 16,192 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $129,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NSTG. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in NanoString Technologies in the second quarter worth $57,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of NanoString Technologies by 181.5% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,705 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 3,678 shares during the period. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of NanoString Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $100,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of NanoString Technologies by 39.3% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 13,214 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 3,725 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NanoString Technologies by 15.5% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,675 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 1,831 shares during the period.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on NanoString Technologies in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on NanoString Technologies from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on NanoString Technologies in a research note on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.83.

Insider Activity at NanoString Technologies

NanoString Technologies Stock Performance

In other news, Director Gregory Norden acquired 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.84 per share, with a total value of $123,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 23,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $234,192. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In related news, Director Charles P. Waite, Jr. purchased 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $8.35 per share, with a total value of $100,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $194,555. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director Gregory Norden purchased 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.84 per share, for a total transaction of $123,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 23,800 shares in the company, valued at $234,192. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 2.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NSTG stock opened at $5.64 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $9.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.97. The company has a quick ratio of 3.54, a current ratio of 4.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.67. NanoString Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.37 and a 12-month high of $18.51.

NanoString Technologies (NASDAQ:NSTG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.95) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.34). NanoString Technologies had a negative return on equity of 252.96% and a negative net margin of 122.19%. The company had revenue of $34.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.15 million. Research analysts predict that NanoString Technologies, Inc. will post -2.31 earnings per share for the current year.

NanoString Technologies Company Profile

NanoString Technologies, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of instruments and services for profiling of genes and proteins from tissue sample. It offers the GeoMx Digital Spatial Profiler, nCounter Analysis System product platforms, GeoMx Assays, nCounter Panels & Assays and CosMx Spatial Molecular.

Further Reading

